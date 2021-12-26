ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 27,686 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Apple comprises 1.9% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

