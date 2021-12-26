Offshift (XFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,146.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00006494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $98,146.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,939.77 or 0.99704611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.48 or 0.01290798 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

