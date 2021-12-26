Oikos Price Hits $0.0040 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Oikos has a market cap of $742,837.89 and approximately $7,302.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

