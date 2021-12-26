OKCash (OK) Price Up 212% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 53.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. OKCash has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $192,637.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 212% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,803.20 or 0.99745253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00062585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.01322528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,973,183 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

