Omni (OMNI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $817.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $817.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00007048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00307166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,302 coins and its circulating supply is 562,986 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

