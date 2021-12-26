Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $580,605.75

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $580,605.75 and approximately $36,836.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

