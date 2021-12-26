Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,604 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 17.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

