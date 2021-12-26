Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

