Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $62,711.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

