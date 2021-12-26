Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $63.93 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Oxygen has a market cap of $63.93 million and $832,460.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,481 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

