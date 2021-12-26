PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $45.46 million and approximately $262,659.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

