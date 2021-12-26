Pallapay Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $413,678.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.31 or 0.07970831 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,660.95 or 0.99920596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 487,050,260 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

