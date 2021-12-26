Pangolin Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $59.17 million and $1.93 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,749,532 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

