Parachute Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $221,122.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

