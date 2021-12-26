Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 197,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.