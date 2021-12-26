ParallelCoin (DUO) Achieves Market Cap of $4,797.98

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 90.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 88.7% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $4,797.98 and $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00306769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

