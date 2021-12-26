Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of PH opened at $311.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.00 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

