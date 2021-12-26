PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Hits $66,339.65

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $66,339.65 and $32.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.