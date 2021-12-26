Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,390 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 11.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.37% of Paychex worth $150,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.24. 2,840,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

