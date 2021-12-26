Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 124,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.24 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

