PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,843 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.99% of PDC Energy worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

