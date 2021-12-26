Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $23.94 million and $695,426.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.08054338 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.90 or 0.99986844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00052937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

