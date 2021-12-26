PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.