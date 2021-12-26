Peony Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $29.00 million and approximately $116,694.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 80,869,301 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

