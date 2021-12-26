Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 25,111 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Monro worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

