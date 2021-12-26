Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,381 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NovoCure stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

