Perth Mint Gold Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,820.64 or 0.03589489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

