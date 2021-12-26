PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $184.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.38 on Friday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $658.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

