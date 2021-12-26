Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

