Phore Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,140.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,761,735 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

