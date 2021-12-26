PIXEL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,527.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.68 million and $4,527.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,076.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00884862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00251710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00026169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

