Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. Plantronics’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.41. 206,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.86. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

