Plasma Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $263,819.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.80 or 0.07960454 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,856.85 or 0.99818515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

