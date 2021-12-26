PlayDapp Reaches Market Capitalization of $414.09 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $414.09 million and $68.72 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

