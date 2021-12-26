Playkey Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,537.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Playkey has a total market cap of $422,374.37 and $122,537.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

