Plian (PI) Tops One Day Volume of $86,809.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Plian has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $86,809.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 843,243,828 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

