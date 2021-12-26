POA (POA) 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
