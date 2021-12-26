POA (POA) Market Capitalization Hits $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
