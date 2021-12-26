PolkaFoundry Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $52.37 million and approximately $194,329.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,550,909 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

