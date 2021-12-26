Polkastarter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.68 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market cap of $243.01 million and $12.68 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

