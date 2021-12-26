PolkaWar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $931,722.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $931,722.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.19 or 0.07943390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.15 or 0.99890016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,188 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,188 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.