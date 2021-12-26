Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

