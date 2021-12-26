PolypuX (PUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27,617.27

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $27,617.27 and approximately $3,139.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

