Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.14. Post posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on POST shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after buying an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.06. 200,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. Post has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

