PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $156,942.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.35 or 0.99834641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00052638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

