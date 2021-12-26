Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,442 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

