Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Achieves $3.71 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $3,793.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.61 or 0.07967244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,632.45 or 0.99910920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

