Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $369.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.