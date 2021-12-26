PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PHM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

