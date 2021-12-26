Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.42 or 0.07969387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,544.18 or 1.00015934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

